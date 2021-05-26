Letter: Writer mistaken about sound-on-film story

A licensing agreement is a written contract permitting someone to use another party's property under a certain set of conditions.

About a year ago, a friend generously gave us the original license agreement between The Case Research Laboratory Inc. (licensor), Theodore W. Case (inventor) and the Fox Case Corp. (licensee). The document is dated April 9, 1927.

A question presents itself as to the source used by letter writer Anthony Cardinale when he wrote “Case sold his sound-on-film patents to Fox Films in 1926.” This statement not only appears inaccurate but it overlooks three of Case’s most influential years in motion picture history. Here is the story of Case and William Fox:

In 1926, Case and Fox formed a partnership agreeing that Case’s sound-on-film inventions would be used exclusively by the newly formed Fox-Case Corp. During the next three years while Fox managed the business, Case in his Auburn laboratory explored the possibilities of synchronized film. And indeed he did!