Mr. Cardinale, bullying by name-calling, lying, and skirting core issues is in the culture these days. I was disappointed to see their reflections in your Letter (08/31/2023). Let’s correct a few points:

What you wrote about us and the Schine Theater is pure falsehood. Our Letter on November 3, 2020 presented a plan for the Bowers Development to repurpose the Schine Theater into a destination for motion picture interests - removing archives was your attempt at mudslinging.

Second, you defamed our mission to honor Theodore W. Case and disparaged our book which the Case family has praised. In fact, Mr. Fay Vincent the former President of Columbia Pictures said our book: “Now We’re Talking … The Story of Theodore W. Case and Sound-on-Film is an important contribution to motion picture history.”

Third, you want to know why we did not attend the 1994 museum opening? Like most Auburnians, we knew absolutely nothing about Theodore Case. It would be 8 years till we worked with Mr. Case’s daughter, Jane. My son, then 8, needed a biography on Mr. Case and when one was not found our research began.

One more thought on that 1994 opening. Mr. Case gifted the (Cayuga Museum) estate to the city in 1936. yet the grand opening of his scientific tools and accomplishments occurred in 1994 - 58 years later!

This huge time lapse, Mr. Cardinale, is the core issue which you totally skirted. Why did it take 58 years for the museum to recognize Theodore W. Case? Thank God the Case family raised a ruckus in 1980, demanded a curator for the museum, and insisted the museum respect the intentions of Mr. Case who chose his hometown over Washington, D.C. (The Smithsonian Institution) in which to showcase his transformative sound-on-film creations.

Mr. Case exemplified the power of ideas, the trials and errors of progress, the need for perseverance to accomplish one’s goals. Unequivocally, he and his family deserved far more than careless custodianship.

In conclusion, two requests: First, two years back you wrote: “Auburn High School should be renamed Theodore Case High School”. Good idea. Since you were in favor of promoting his name then, help now to rename the museum and carriage house: The Theodore Case Museum, and the Case Carriage House.

Second request: Consider doing what we did … ask the Case family to review your book for inaccuracies, before it goes to press.

Toni and Luke Colella

Auburn