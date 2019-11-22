I would like to respectfully respond to the major points in Suzanne Searing's recent letter.
She wrote:
"We have a 'whistleblower' who isn't man or woman enough to say who they are."
Let's not forget that it's a federal crime to reveal the name of a whistleblower and the only purpose would be for the right-wing to impugn his or her veracity and, since Mr. Trump has labeled the whistleblower to be a traitor, it would endanger the whistleblower's life. All that the whistleblower has alleged has now been proven to be true therefore the motivation or name of the whistleblower is obviously of no matter.
"We must be a laughingstock to the world. The 'enemy' just wants to cause division so this great country will fall."
Our allies are not laughing as they have been undercut by Comrade Trump as he has aligned himself with Putin over our own intelligence agencies. Trump has been playing into the hands of Putin by reinforcing every bogus conspiracy theory Russia has put forth.
"Where is democracy? ... Now for the editorials about doing away with the Electoral College. The framers of our Constitution put that in place for a deﬁnite purpose."
First of all, the Electoral College does not reflect democracy in any way, shape or form. Our founders would be spinning in their graves if they knew it has resulted in elections coming down to the votes in four or five states.
"Impeachment won't work because there is no impeachable offense."
Let's remember the fact that Mueller stated in his report that Trump would have been indicted for 12 counts of obstruction of justice (an impeachable offense) had Trump not been a sitting president. Let's also remember that Mueller never ruled out the idea that Trump colluded with Russia to win the election. Let's add to that the mountain of evidence that Trump bribed the leader of Ukraine to try to provide dirt on the Bidens using the threat of the withholding $400 million of military aid to our ally Ukraine. That aid (taxpayers dollars) was approved by Congress to help Ukraine defend itself against our common adversary Russia. Those acts alone make Trump the poster boy for impeachment by the House and removal by the Senate. Let's all hope that the cowardly Republicans in the Senate finally decide to put our country over their politics by removing Trump from office.
Thomas Hanley
Fulton