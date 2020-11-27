Letter: YMCA in Auburn a model of cleanliness

Even with the COVID-protection health rules, thank God the Auburn YMCA (with its two swimming pools) is open. Reservations must be made for 45-minute swims notwithstanding; I’m one of these 50 swimmers — and I try to swim laps at the Y almost every day. I almost forget my painful arthritis when I’m in the Y pool ... thanks be to God.

The Auburn Y building is always very clean. However, the pandemic has made the Y not just clean — but sanitized throughout the locker rooms, gyms, hallways, et al. Heck, whenever anyone enters the Y building, we must sign in — after which even the pens we use are actually sterilized!

The Y insists our temps are taken each time we go there for healthy exercising. We cannot be in any room of the Y — except when swimming in the pools — without our masks on. I wear a snorkel and mask to protect my contact lenses when swimming so let’s hope I am doubly protected ... and never lose a contact when in the pool.

Signs all over the Y’s floors remind us we must try to keep 6 feet apart as we do our healthy calorie-burning workouts in the gyms and on all Nautilus machines. And of course chlorine in the Y pools is cleansing!

That’s all I’m saying.

Sue Hemingway

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0