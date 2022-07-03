 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: You can't count on the government

It boggles my mind.

Our government makes laws that are detrimental to our health, such as drugs, and then spends millions or trillions to correct their error.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

