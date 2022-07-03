Letter: You can't count on the government

It boggles my mind.
Our government makes laws that are detrimental to our health, such as drugs, and then spends millions or trillions to correct their error.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
It boggles my mind.
Our government makes laws that are detrimental to our health, such as drugs, and then spends millions or trillions to correct their error.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Most Auburnians know Thomas Mott Osborne's statue is situated in front of Auburn's police station. Many of us are also aware that prior to the…
Thank goodness that, at least for now, the women and girls in my life have a the right to be pro-choice. Should any of them need an abortion a…
For a few years Route 38 south of Bucks Point was actually quiet and safe from scrap metal trucks from downstate speeding down this narrow roa…
Recently, I was a patient of Auburn Community Hospital and The Commons rehab unit, total of 20 days. I received excellent care from medical to…
Concerning the death threats against one of the justices of the Supreme Court:
Once again you have displayed your editorial bias with your headline, “Supreme Court expands gun rights.” I suggest that no such expansion occ…
I just bought four gallons of gas for $20.
Common sense. That’s what we are lacking in 2022! We have a Supreme Court who’s reversed Roe v. Wade. “Pro-choice” should be the theme. The fe…
After reading the article on My View by Will Barclay from Pulaski in his role as assemblyman, I felt compelled to write and support his positi…
Our own people are being shot and killed by war weapons which shouldn't be in the hands of civilians anyway.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.