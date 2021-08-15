Letter: You can't love God and be racist

It should never have happened. The Civil War (North vs. South) should never have come to pass. Going to war killing fellow Americans, and for what? To keep slavery intact, of course. Was it worth it? Of course not.

Let me see if I've got this straight. The South was mostly made up of church-going Christian people. That being the case, how could they profess to be people of God by believing in slavery and treating Black people as viciously and mean-spirited as they did? What were these church leaders talking about during services? Obviously, not what they should have been.

What they should have been saying is that the purpose of their creation was to interact on behalf of their fellow man and for the good of their fellow man. Also to repeat what Jesus said: "As you have treated the least of my brethren so you have treated me." How could any Christian hear just those two things and pay no attention to it? Totally mind-boggling how people make no attempt to please God and just continue in their idiotic ways doing the devil's work. And that's the bottom line on slavery and treating Black people in such a despicable manner. Killing them, tormenting them, hating them. Why? Just because their skin is Black. Are you kidding me? That's absolutely lunatic type thinking.