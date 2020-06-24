Letter: You need to shout to be heard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Faith in leadership! To be honest with the people is called integrity. The good the bad the ugly. Political BS is sometimes disgusting. Facts are facts. Life is a challenge sometimes. The world is crazy with deceit. It remains to be seen. There’s a beginning, and then there’s the end and in the end all we have is one another. Some you choose to be with, some you choose to ignore.

I’ve had the pleasure to be in the courtroom during many occasions. I find it sometimes appalling. Especially when you have a lawyer in the family. Success means confidence within. No one is invincible, only God. You don’t work for the justice system and learn how to manipulate it. You don’t learn how to steal legally. It’s just criminal. It’s disgusting and you wonder why the world is the way it is.

Sometimes you have to do what you have to do. Many learn a lesson behind the deceit of others. There is no perfect system. Living in a small city and growing up in Auburn New York, you figure out who’s honest and who’s not. Life in the '50s it was simple, it’s more complex now. It’s a very high tax little city with powerful people. It’s built around a maximum prison, which supplied many jobs. Now it’s part of a problem.