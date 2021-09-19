Letter: Young people deserve more from Auburn

Recently, I was asked, “If elected to Auburn’s city council, what is your plan to implement programs for our youth at risk!” As this is a major issue in our community, I thought I’d address it publicly (in addition to my one-on-one response!)

The first thing we’ll need to do is talk with our children. I know what I liked here as a child/teenager, but the world has changed and our children with it.

I know that our children need activities to do and places to go, but they’re not the same as I enjoyed — roller skating at Reva or the mall, video arcades, mini golf, etc.

Our children need say in what they’d like in Auburn — if they help design it, they are more likely to stay. Our kids will realize that they have a voice in their own communities, and it will build the desire to continue to be engaged as they get older.

Teenagers often feel excluded from public spaces on purpose. They want to have spaces that allow them to be out in public, but a little bit off to the side, so that they can hang out with their peers and watch what’s going on. They don’t want to be excluded, but they want spaces that accommodate them.

Kids will always find things to do, but they’re not always the best for them (and they know that).