Letter: Zeldin ad reflects his flawed record

These days, every TV station is loaded with political commercials, especially Lee Zeldin's "vote like your life depends on it." His commercials point to how important it is to look at his voting record. He has voted against every important gun control legislation that is designed to get weapons out of the hands of dangerous killers. In essence, he is telling us that he is dangerous and we should not vote for him. Please, before voting this year, do your homework and research the true ideals of the candidates and do not put people like Lee Zeldin in power.