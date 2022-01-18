Letter: Zeldin agenda can restore New York to greatness

I am a lifelong resident of upstate New York and I have seen the once promising future of New York deteriorate over the past two decades. As a husband and father of three young boys, I am concerned about Democratic party’s policies and the future we could see develop under exclusive Democratic rule.

If we’re honest and objectively look at the current conditions of our cities, towns and villages, it doesn’t take long to realize that something is missing – this is not the same state we once took great pride in. Instead of moving to greener pastures, I am committed to planting my roots deeply and standing with those who believe that it’s not too late to reclaim what has been lost.

I believe that Congressman Lee Zeldin can awaken New Yorkers across party lines to reinvigorate admiration of our state and help us remember what we are capable of. Congressman Zeldin has laid out a creative, innovative pathway forward for the residents of New York that is rooted in personal liberties, achievement of greatness and love of neighbor. More importantly, I believe that as governor, he will enact this agenda and we will all benefit from the positive results.

Ryan Tomko

Walworth

