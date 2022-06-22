Letter: Zeldin delivers results for New Yorkers

I endorse Congressman Lee Zeldin for governor of New York.

For far too long, one-party control of Albany has been a relentless attack on New Yorkers' wallets, safety, freedoms, and kids’ education.

As a veteran, former prosecutor in the Army, family man and lifelong New Yorker, I can’t think of anyone better to restore our state to glory than Lee Zeldin.

Congressman Zeldin has won seven consecutive races, unseating two Democrat incumbents, and flipped his Congressional seat in 2014, turning this previously Dem seat into a GOP stronghold, winning by double digits this November. Lee Zeldin has the overwhelming support of both the Republican and Conservative Parties, and will beat Kathy Hochul in November.

Whether it’s in the military, the New York State Legislature or now in Congress, Lee Zeldin has always been a fighter, and, most importantly, he’s delivered.

Lee Zeldin:

• Cosponsored the nation’s strongest property tax cap, which became law.

• Reduced middle-income tax rates in New York to the lowest level in 60 years.

• Created the PFC Joseph Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Program to help our returning veterans cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

• Authored the law to protect our fallen veterans and their families from protests at military burials.

• Led the charge in New York and nationally against cashless bail, opposing all efforts to defund, dismantle or abolish police, and providing law enforcement the resources they need to fight gang violence and other crimes in our communities.

• Secured the repeal of many harmful, job killing regulations, with the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, to improve our business climate and grow our economy.

• Led the charge to end all COVID mandates.

• Delivered a $1.5 billion boost in border security resources, helping to choke off the flow of illegal migration across our borders.

• Advanced his law enforcement bill of rights, which would help ensure that our great law enforcement officers and the people they serve are protected.

• Securing much needed support of treatment, enforcement, and prevention for those affected by the heroin and opioid abuse crisis.

• Leading the effort against the fatally flawed Iran Nuclear Deal.

• Co-chairing, as one of only two Jewish Republicans in Congress, the House Republican Israel Caucus.

Lee Zeldin isn't just a man of action, he's a man of results. I strongly encourage all Republican voters to cast your primary ballots for Lee Zeldin. Early voting is open now, so you can make a difference today!

David Pappert

Auburn

David Pappert is chair of the Cayuga County Conservative Party.

