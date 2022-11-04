Letter: Zeldin supports lies of Donald Trump

Amidst all the noise with avoiding what is essential to democracy, here comes this guy Zeldin, who denies the year 2020 election of President Joe Biden. A vote for one such as Zeldin is an insult to any citizen of the United States of America. Somehow when I was at Boy's State as a junior in high school in 1962, or in the Air Force starting three years later, I never heard mention of the takeover of our democracy by the likes of one such as a lying Donald Trump or a supporter of such a liar. But here comes, in New York state, this guy Lee Zeldin.
Lying about elections is nothing new to Trump. The lying Trump claimed that he won the 2016 Iowa primary which was won by Ted Cruz. Then with Hillary Clinton receiving nearly three million move votes than Trump, the lying Trump claimed that he actually got four million more votes than he received, a million more than Clinton.
Lie, lie, lie is what Trump does. And Lee Zeldin supports this lying.
David Kauber
Auburn