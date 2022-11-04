Letter: Zeldin supports lies of Donald Trump

Amidst all the noise with avoiding what is essential to democracy, here comes this guy Zeldin, who denies the year 2020 election of President Joe Biden. A vote for one such as Zeldin is an insult to any citizen of the United States of America. Somehow when I was at Boy's State as a junior in high school in 1962, or in the Air Force starting three years later, I never heard mention of the takeover of our democracy by the likes of one such as a lying Donald Trump or a supporter of such a liar. But here comes, in New York state, this guy Lee Zeldin.