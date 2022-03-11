Letter: Zeldin will restore freedom in NY

One thing we can count on in this world is that things always change. Fifty years ago the Democratic party represented the working people of this country, unions, small business, blue collar workers and the working poor, while the Republican Party represented big business and the rich and very well-off citizens. But as I noted, things have changed. Now, the Republicans are the party of working people and the large middle class and small business, while the Democrats cater to the large corporations, the super rich, the very poor who do not work, including criminals and left wing activists.

If you like the way things are going, and want them to get worse, then vote for Democrats, and you will get even higher gas prices, runaway inflation, Critical Race Theory in schools, more closures and restrictions for the coming Green New Deal, more pandemics, higher taxes, digital currency, even less freedom of speech, forced medical procedures, more illegal immigrants and destruction of our local police forces, to name a few things on their agenda. We will very quickly live in a totalitarian state, and the middle class will be wiped out, leaving only the billionaires to rule us from their gated mansions, while they tout their sympathy for the criminals, woke activists and people who do not want to work.

Real change means voting for Republicans in our state. Send Albany a message about the policies the majority party has inflicted upon the people of this state, and let’s take back our natural born rights to freedom.

We need a governor who will defend the freedom of New Yorkers to choose how to live their lives. U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin is the Republican frontrunner for New York state governor. He has promised to take immediate action against these ongoing mandates, ending all COVID mandates on day one of his election. I believe he will uphold the constitutions of our state and federal governments, as his congressional voting record shows, and once elected, will inspire other state elections across America. There will be no "maybe next time" with the stronghold the far leftists have in the state Legislature. We need a substantial opponent in our governor’s office now. This is our last chance for restoring freedom to beautiful New York state.

Celeste Plowden

Hector

