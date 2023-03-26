I feel the residents of the town of Sennett should be made aware of this situation. A situation that may result in litigation. I went to the town board meeting on Jan. 19 to discuss issues I had with a member of their code enforcement department. After this discussion, I presented the following question to Supervisor Blair. According to the town zoning laws, which are posted right on the town website, section 504.9 (B) states that "ponds used for swimming and/or decorative purposes shall also be completely enclosed in the manner set forth above for above ground pools.” I asked Supervisor Blair why the town zoning laws are not being followed. Specifically, the new Seneca Meadows has a decorative pond that is not enclosed like the town makes homeowners enclose theirs. Supervisor Blair stated he would check on that for me and get back to me. I also asked if, God forbid, someone was injured and or drowned in that pond, would the town be liable? He again stated he would have to get back to me, to ensure giving me a correct response. I was not expecting an answer that night, and I was satisfied with his response.

But here it is two months later, and I have not heard back from the supervisor or the town. It does not seem fair that town residents have to follow stringent laws and codes in order to enjoy an above-ground pool, yet multi-million dollar businesses do not have to follow the same rules. As I stated earlier, if some type of injury happened, I reasonably believe the town would be liable as they are not making a business follow their own posted zoning laws. I spoke to a few other residents about this: a few told me not to say anything due to reprisal, other residents stated they will simply change the zoning laws. If the latter is the case, that would not not really be fair to residents who must follow stringent codes and rules to enjoy a pool on their own property. I feel all town residents, especially the ones with pools, should be aware that this zoning law may not be being properly enforced. I am also hopeful, that I may finally get the answer to my questions that I was promised.