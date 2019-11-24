Just like Ol' Man Winter is ready to sock it to us with snow and cold, The Citizen should prepare itself for a storm of letters to the editor.
Obviously having been inspired by my last letter, a number of letter readers seemed to be taking up writing letters.
One reader asked, what's the best way to write a letter? I said "Have a good grasp of what you're writing about."
Another reader said he was going to do beat my world record.
I said, "You're shooting for the moon, that's cool."
Another letter reader asked me how to get started writing. I said you'll need a notebook, a pen or pencil, stamps and try to have something interesting to write about.
I personally don't prefer writing all the time on serious, stressful stuff. The Lord knows I've written my share.
I told all the letter readers I've mentioned that it's a good thing to be doing and try not to dwell on the same subject too often.
Back in the day, before I started writing letters, I thoroughly enjoyed reading them. I remember the Syracuse papers and The Citizen had a whole page full, if not two. I'm looking forward to reading a whole page or two or three in the near future. How cool would that be, one or more pages full, all on different subject matter.
So The Citizen has been fairly warned to prepare to open an entire page, two or three to weekly letter writers. Naturally The Citizen brain trust will have its hands full and their fingers will be getting plenty more exercise than normal.
Now if can only get The Citizen to be a little more flexible on less serious matters and let all letter writers write whatever they want as long as they don't find fault with what other letter writers are writing about. It should be an all for one and one for all affair. Let's not scare anybody off by finding fault. Let's not chase away anyone trying to write about anything they care to write about, whether it be fact or fiction.
Different subject matter is important. The real world is just too stressful for every letter reader to want to read.
Other people's thoughts on religion and original humor thought up should be published.
Potential letter writers, give it your best shot. I look forward to seeing them on a whole page or two.
Murray Lynch
Auburn