HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, passed in 1996 to protect fraud and help patients to be able to make informed choices regarding their health care. People are often misled as to what HIPAA really does. Take the first two word of the acronym “Health Insurance” and draw your own conclusion. But, if an individual does not have health insurance or any other types of health coverage including Medicaid/Medicare, does that mean their personal health is exposed and not protected under HIPAA?

I ask this on the anniversary of one of the darkest day for women and their health care when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Given the states that have banned abortion regardless of rape or incest, are gunning for the health care providers, the abortion pills manufacturers, the loving, caring people who help girls and women seeking to terminate an unwanted pregnancy regardless of the reason. Those states reach further than their authority based on my understanding of HIPAA.

Trump’s three nominations for the Supreme Court swore under oath during their nomination hearings that Roe v. Wade was set precedent. Leading all of America to believe they were not going to change it. But they lied, just like the one who nominated them.

This censure of Adam Schiff and the complacency of action of George Santos show just how much the speaker of the House of Representatives can’t control Congress. He is beholding to anyone in order to keep his place of non-leadership and a gavel in his hand.

So to Claudia Tenney of my district, who can’t come to the county line in Sennett, and Brandon Williams, who lives outside of his district, why not speak with all of your constituents, including those not of your party? You have extremists in your districts that answer to one person, Trump, in the name of God! Neither of you speak against this!

R.L. Searles

Sennett