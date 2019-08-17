The case of Jeffrey Epstein is odious and troubling. That did not end with his apparent jail-cell suicide.
New questions now are layered on top of the many distressing truths — both known and not yet uncovered — surrounding the disgraced financier who has been accused of sexually abusing hundreds of young girls in New York and Florida.
How is it possible that Epstein died in federal custody in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan? He had tried to kill himself in jail in July, officials have said, but was taken off suicide watch on July 29. He was supposed to have a cellmate after that but did not. He was to be checked frequently by guards but was not on the night he died — two of those guards were on overtime shifts, one for the fourth or fifth straight day. The decision to remove Epstein from suicide watch was problematic. So, too, was the failure to sufficiently monitor Epstein, whether the neglect was accidental or intentional.
Attorney General William Barr cited "serious irregularities" at the jail and ordered the FBI and Department of Justice's inspector general to conduct thorough investigations. That was the right call, and Barr should be vigilant in shepherding the probes.
As questions swirled, damaging conspiracy theories took flight. It was particularly unhelpful that President Donald Trump retweeted one such theory that has no basis in fact — that former President Bill Clinton had some involvement in Epstein's death. Similarly, Rep. Lee Zeldin was irresponsible to tweet that there is a "100% chance" that additional wrongdoing not yet public contributed to Epstein's death. If Zeldin knows something, he should say it. Otherwise, he should wait until the investigations produce results.
At the least, Epstein's death highlights long-standing problems at the Manhattan jail and throughout the Bureau of Prisons. Auditors have found serious staffing and maintenance issues. Charges of understaffing and inefficiency, as well as indifference, neglect and hostility among officers in Manhattan and elsewhere, are common. These problems must be fixed.
The House of Representatives passed a measure earlier this year to require universal background checks — Rep. Elise Stefanik voted against it — but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked the bill from coming to the floor of the Senate for a vote.
We have no faith that politics will provide a solution.
The good news is that New York continues to be one of the safest states when it comes to gun violence.
The passage of the SAFE Act in 2013 remains a contentious issue for many in our communities, but we urge you to look deeper at its impact.
In New York, universal background checks are required to obtain a firearm.
Penalties were stiffened on those who have illegal firearms, and in the six years since the SAFE Act was passed, we have seen firearm-related crimes go down.
High-capacity magazines and assault weapons were banned under the law.
Ammunition dealers were required to conduct background checks.
So while the law continues to be maligned, especially upstate, statistics show it has made the state safer, and most importantly, we see no evidence of the feared grab for legal firearms, while the Second Amendment appears as strong as ever.
We are a big believer in gun safety and believe no one should be allowed to buy a firearm before first going through a safety course. There are currently no laws that require this.
Many of the local gun clubs already provide such services, but they could go further. Perhaps they could make these safety classes mandatory to club members as a way to set an example to the community at large? They could hold annual refresher courses for members.
Rep. Anthony Brindisi pretty much summed it up.
"Social media has changed the way people communicate and has opened a Pandora's box for abuse and harassment in ways we could not have anticipated. This case is an example of that and we must be better."
The case the congressman referred to is that of Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old Utican who was killed last month. Graphic, violent photos of her body were posted online by the man charged in her death, and those photos accompanied messages sent to her family via social media.
Brindisi met Wednesday with Devins' mother and grandfather, at which time he said, "The pain of losing a child is unimaginable, but to have that pain exploited, mocked and shared on social media is a trauma that no family ever should have to go through."
Brindisi said Instagram and other social media sources must be more vigilant in policing their sites. And if they can't stop such horrific things from being posted, he said the Federal Trade Commission needs to step in and find a way to prevent this kind of behavior in the future.
Brindisi, of course, is right. No family should ever have to endure such an awful thing. But stopping such heartless horror puts us on a slippery slope. Covered by an umbrella known as the First Amendment, it becomes a constitutional conundrum whenever we begin talking about censorship.
Who draws the line on what's allowed or not?
We obviously have a great respect for the First Amendment, but it's important for journalists - and everyone, really - to understand that just because free speech is protected, it still boils down to three things - decency, respect and responsibility. Without that, we're no better than the heartless people who pass along graphic images, fake news or other such bluster that has become social media's calling card.
