TELEVISION

Oprah, Smithsonian Channel to explore health care inequities

LOS ANGELES — Oprah Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel are partnering to highlight racial disparities in the health care system through a new campaign and documentary.

The network announced on Thursday the Color of Care campaign to create a solution toward health equity. The campaign will follow the premiere of Winfrey's "The Color of Care" documentary, which airs May 1.

Through Harpo Productions, Winfrey will be the executive producer of the documentary that chronicles how people of color suffer from systematically substandard health care in the United States, with the COVID-19 pandemic being a catalyst to shed light on the issue.

The yearlong campaign will bring together impacted communities, medical and nursing schools, health care workers and policymakers.

