Auburn police are asking for the public's help in finding whom they call "a person of interest" in the fatal shooting on Perrine Street last week.
Charges are pending in connection with a natural gas tank explosion Saturday night in Throop, the state Department of Environmental Conservati…
The Auburn Police Department has warrants out on two people connected to a smoke shop in the city, including the business owner, after thousan…
The property manager for a smoke shop targeted in a police raid has turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department after an arrest warrant …
Auburn police are investigating a shots-fired complaint that happened in the area of Holley Street last Friday night.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Auburn police say a woman who was previously labeled a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting last week is now considered a suspect in the h…
Partners Joe Plis and Sara Scollan were planning to open a business in the Auburn area when COVID-19 began. The pandemic took away those plans…
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
