O's rally against Chapman, win after nearly no-hitting Yanks

Jones booted Anthony Rizzo's leadoff grounder for Baltimore's second error of the game. Scott walked Brett Gardner, then was replaced by Marcos Diplan. The right-hander retired pinch-hitter Gary Sánchez before Torres' well-placed dribbler spoiled Baltimore's bid at history.

The Orioles were trying for what would have been the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, topping the mark set in 1884 — the first year overhand pitching was permitted. It also would have been the second this season for the last-place Orioles after John Means threw the franchise's first since 1991 on May 5 against Seattle.

Ellis was pulled after throwing a career-high 92 pitches. The 28-year-old allowed several hard-hit balls but none that dropped for hits. He struck out two, walked three and threw two wild pitches.

A third-round pick by the Angels in 2014, Ellis is with his seventh franchise after being claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on Aug. 20.

New York hit six balls over 96 mph in the first four innings, including two by Aaron Judge. His first hard liner was 114.9 mph and was dropped by left fielder Ryan McKenna for an error. He also hit one 103.8 mph that was caught on the warning track in center.