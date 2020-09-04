Osaka tosses racket, overcomes test

The key moment: Kostyuk held five break points that could have given her a 3-1 lead in the final set.

"A turning point," Osaka would say later.

She fended off every one of those and held to 2-all, beginning her match-closing run.

"I'm kind of scared how she's going to be in the future," said Osaka, who played with tape wrapping her left hamstring, which has been a problem since last week. "She has no fear."

Kostyuk had her own issues: She twice took a medical timeout to have a trainer tape her right ankle.

But she also was able to control the outcomes of points for stretches, winning 19 of the 23 points when she went to the net. The Ukrainian teen also delivered more winners than Osaka, 36-30, over the match's 2 1/2 hours.

"I guess I would say the thing that made me most displeased was probably the decisions that I was making and the fact that I started becoming way too passive," Osaka said, "and hoping that she would, you know, make an unforced error."

Before and after the match, Osaka wore a mask bearing the name of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was fatally shot after being pursued by armed white men in Georgia.