Our view: Don't overlook importance of flu vaccination

With the coronavirus taking the forefront in the news about public health, officials are reminding the public to remember that the common flu virus hasn't gone anywhere and there's a vaccine for it that's been proven to help mitigate the spread.

Seasonal flu epidemics occur annually during the colder months, but there is a spike in cases taking place right now that is far greater than last season, when large public gatherings were virtually nonexistent and people were much more vigilant about mask wearing and other precautions.

Federal officials report rising hospitalizations, and the latest statistics from the New York State Department of Health's flu tracker show 20,000 cases being reported so far this season and a weekly increase just before Christmas of 89% with 730 cases in the central part of the state and nine in Cayuga County.

And while not as deadly as COVID, flu can still cause serious health issues, including hospitalizations for people with underlying health issues. The public health recommendations regarding the flu are the same as they are for COVID-19 — practicing good habits such as washing hands, staying home while sick, and getting a vaccination.

Most of the focus lately has been on new COVID rules and massive omicron surge — and that's important because the coronavirus is deadly serious and nowhere near being brought under control. But the annual uptick in influenza is important to recognize, as well, because much like COVID-19, it makes a lot of people sick with mild symptoms but can cause life-threatening complications for people with asthma, heart disease or diabetes.

It's not our intention to add to anybody's stress, given all that's going on in the world, but putting "flu shot" on your to-do list is a sensible thing to do for the sake of individual and community health.

The Citizen editorial board includes President and Director of Local sales and Marketing Michelle Bowers, Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer and Managing Editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0