Ovechkin begins 5-year contract chasing Gretzky's goals mark

"You've got to get a little bit lucky in the sense that you want to stay away from injuries as much as possible," said Gretzky, who will get a front-row seat for Ovechkin's chase as part of TNT's new studio team covering the NHL. "And I don't just mean missing game injuries. I'm talking about nagging injuries where your knee is sore or your ankle's sore or your shoulder's sore, but you play through that. If he can stay healthy, I think this is the greatest thing for the game."

Ovechkin needs to average 33 goals a season to get to 895 over the next five seasons, but he's also trying to keep up with Father Time. Gretzky put up 21 goals at age 36, and Ovechkin probably needs to clear 40 this season and maybe next to have a legitimate chance.

General manager Brian MacLellan senses that Ovechkin is energized, motivated to chase the record and in good shape to try it.

"He has a passion for the game, for goal-scoring, and I think that'll carry over over the next five years," MacLellan said.

No one has ever doubted that. Ovechkin's unbridled joy after scoring goals became one of the most endearing things about the NHL coming out of the 2004-05 lockout that wiped out an entire season.