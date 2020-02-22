Ovechkin joins NHL's 700-goal club

NEWARK, N.J. — With power and a prodigious shot, Alex Ovechkin now stands where few in hockey have been.

He became the eighth NHL player to score 700 career goals, reaching the milestone in the third period of the Washington' Capitals' 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

“It’s a special moment,” Ovechkin said. “When you get closer you start thinking when it’s going to happen. Finally, it’s over so we don’t have to talk about it anymore. We’re going to move on.”

The 34-year-old Russian forward one-timed a slap shot from the right circle that went in off the left post 4:50 into the third period, tying the game at 2. It was his 42nd goal of the season, one behind Boston's David Pastrnak and Toronto's Auston Matthews for the league lead, and came on his second shot on goal of the game.

Capitals players rushed onto the ice to congratulate their teammate, and Devils fans gave him a strong ovation.