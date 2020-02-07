Ovechkin 700: Opposing teams helpless vs. NHL's best scorer

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

There is no safe area when it comes to defending Ovechkin.

“He can make moves and shoot from anywhere and it can go in,” Kings forward Trevor Lewis said. “Most guys, if you keep them to the outside and they're shooting, they're not going to bury it every time. But it seems like every shot he takes, it's got a chance to go in.”

Connor Hellebuyck vividly remembers his first encounter with Ovechkin as a rookie. The Winnipeg goaltender felt like the scene played out in slow motion before the puck barely stayed out, but he allowed two goals to Ovechkin in a game a couple of years later.

“He came down and ripped what looked like a little snap shot from the top of the circle,” Hellebuyck recalled. “It came off so heavy and I got such a good beat on it, but I was able to watch it completely pass me and I missed it.”

OVI'S OFFICE

It's the elephant in the room. Everyone knows, at some point, Ovechkin will rifle a blazing one-timer from the left faceoff circle on the power play. It is telegraphed almost every time, and yet it has proven to be one of the most potent shots in the history of the sport.