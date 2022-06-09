Overlooked no more, Brown shines for Celtics in Finals

BOSTON — There was a time when the narrative surrounding Jaylen Brown was that he was a redundant player on a Celtics team shaping its identity around budding superstar Jayson Tatum.

Though he was a recent All-Star on a team packed with young, homegrown talent, Brown was considered by outsiders to be a potential trade chip Boston could use to adjust a roster that didn't get past the conference finals during his first five seasons.

Cries to jettison the third overall pick of the 2016 draft only grew louder after a tepid 18-21 start to this season under new coach Ime Udoka that had veteran Marcus Smart calling out the Celtics' young stars.

Six months and a run to the NBA Finals later, Mr. Expendable is suddenly Mr. Indispensable as the Celtics pursue their 18th championship.

"It's hard for me to reflect on moments when I'm in the heart of the storm," Brown said. "But everything, all the adversity, all the ups and downs and negative things, indirectly and directly, has helped build me to where I'm at."

Brown is averaging a team-best 22.7 points and 7.3 rebounds through the first three games of the Finals. He delivered probably his best performance of the playoffs — 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists — as Boston beat the Golden State Warriors 116-100 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

His 17-point first quarter set the tone for Boston's attack, but Udoka said Brown's game has evolved on both ends.

"The versatility he gives us on the defensive end, is what it is. I think that goes trickle-down with Marcus and our bigs as well as our big wings," Udoka said. "We're asking (for) more communication, more recognition, and he is one of the guys that's improved throughout the season as far as that."

While Brown has been locked in during the playoffs, Tatum said he and Brown knew there were questions about whether they could coexist after the team's slow start. He said they've figured out how to meld their their skillsets and personalities.

"I think all of those things helped, from saying that we need to split the group up, get rid of somebody or me and JB can't play together," Tatum said after Boston beat Miami to win the Eastern Conference title. "That fueled us to figure it out and not run from it. ... That we trust in each other and we had to be better."

Under the tutelage of Udoka and his staff, both players have learned to play off their teammates more.

Tatum has steered away from his past tendencies of relying on isolation and jump shots. Instead, he's using the double teams he draws to shuffle the ball to Brown and others to share the scoring load.

Brown, too, has morphed his game. Against Golden State in particular, he's been slashing inside, finding mismatches and picking his spots against the Warriors' small lineups.

Smart said the aggression of Brown and Tatum has become contagious.

"They're very adamant about what they want, what they're going to do with the ball, with making decisions and making reads," Smart said. "They've grown and matured in that aspect. They knew in order for us to reach our full potential that they were going to have to take that step. They took the challenge, and they're showing it and it's proven right now."

Brown has also been a steadying voice, reminding his teammates to block out distractions such as Golden State's Draymond Green's attempts to rattle the Celtics with his physical play.

On Jan. 31, at the start of Boston's late-season turnaround, Brown tweeted, "The energy is about to shift." Given his recent performance, his words are looking less cryptic and more prophetic.

And Brown has shown more appreciation for his journey to Finals stardom.

"I feel like I haven't always been put in the best position to be the best version of myself, and that's aided me into getting better and to working harder," Brown said. "Everything that I've learned and acquired here directly or indirectly has helped me, and I think it's going to help me going forward. If I would have to reflect, I'm just grateful for each and every experience that you go through because it just makes you who you are."

Stephen Curry tried one of his patented floaters from the left side of the rim. Klay Thompson tried a layup from nearly the same spot a few minutes later.

Slightly different shots from the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, with exact same result: They were spiked out of bounds by the Boston Celtics.

Robert Williams III had the block on Curry, Jaylen Brown had the block on Thompson, and if there were any lingering questions about whether this stage -- the biggest one the NBA has -- is too big for the Celtics, they were answered in those sequences.

Thing is, the Celtics might be too big for the Warriors.

Boston has half the job done in these NBA Finals, now up 2-1 over Golden State after running out to a huge lead, wasting every bit of it and then closing strong to win 116-100 on Wednesday night. The Celtics, trailing late in the third quarter, faced pressure and stared it down. The Warriors now must do the same in Game 4 on Friday night, or else.

"I don't think at this point there's any anxiety from the players," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. "It is what it is. We've been battle tested throughout the playoffs, and this far into a series, it should be on to the next. I think we've seen what makes us successful."

Everybody has now.

Boston looks every bit the part of an NBA champion: The Celtics were bigger, stronger, faster and tougher in Game 3, and if all that wasn't damning enough, the Warriors will wait to find out if Curry was simply shaken up after getting slammed into by Boston's Al Horford in the final minutes while a bunch of players were diving for a loose ball, or if he's re-sprained his left foot -- the same injury he had late in the regular season, suffered, ironically, against the Celtics.

"I'll be all right," Curry insisted.

The Warriors know what the alternative would mean.

"We need him," Thompson said, "if we want to win this thing."

It's more than just needing Curry. At this point, they might need him to be at his very best.

All, to be certain, is not lost. The Warriors have won six consecutive games after a loss. They've been here before. They've answered. The core of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green were down 2-1 in the 2015 finals before rallying to win their first title together. They know how to turn things around.

They need to do it again Friday, or else a Celtics team that was 25-25 after 50 games this season is going to be on the brink of hanging an 18th championship banner.

"We'll be better," Green said after finishing with two points, four rebounds, three assists and six fouls, plus after hearing an untold number of loud, profane chants from many in the Boston crowd. "I'll be better. Come out, win Game 4. Go back 2-2."

The confidence is still there.

It's not shaken on the Boston side, either.

Celtic Pride was on full display in Game 3. An 18-point first-half lead got completely erased in the third quarter, another disaster third for Boston, and the Warriors went up 83-82. This is where a team that has exactly zero players who had been in the NBA Finals before last week could have panicked and folded. Instead, the Celtics recovered on the fly and outscored Golden State 34-17 the rest of the way.

"We found a way," the Celtics' Marcus Smart said. "That's what makes us such a great team, because we still found a way to counterbalance that and come out with a victory or put ourselves in a good position to win at the end of the game."

Now, it's Golden State's turn.

If Boston had let Game 3 slip away, it would have been incredibly tough for the Celtics to hoist the trophy. Along the same lines, the Warriors know what Game 4 means. It's not an elimination game, and a 3-1 deficit doesn't assure defeat -- they learned that the hard way in 2016 against Cleveland -- but it's basically a must win.

"We let one slip away," Thompson said. "We have a beautiful opportunity Friday to even a series and do what we were supposed to do, and that was get one on the road."

Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org

