 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasco BBQ chicken

Owasco BBQ chicken

  • Updated

The Owasco Fire Department continued the tradition of holding a major chicken barbecue fundraiser on the Fourth of July when its members fired up the grills and prepared hundreds of meals on Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News