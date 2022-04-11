Owen Power hits the ice with Sabres, countdown to debut starts moving

TAMPA, Fla. – Owen Power always knew this day was coming, that he would be on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres. And it came Sunday in Amalie Arena: The No. 1 overall pick's first steps with his NHL team took place during an optional morning skate after he signed his entry-level deal on Saturday.

"It's pretty cool," Power said. "Obviously, it wasn't a real practice, just morning skate, but it's definitely nice to get out here and just get on the ice. It was pretty easy to adjust. All the guys were great. So it was lighter skate this morning, nice to kind of get out there and just get a sweat."

And the 19-year-old revealed something that had been left unsaid all season at the University of Michigan: He was paying close attention to the Sabres all year.

"I was able to watch quite a few games. I always checked to see how they're doing," Power said. "If I wasn't able to watch the game, pretty much every time they played, I knew how they did. I would always check. It's been good lately. They've obviously been playing good hockey. It's exciting to come in with the team playing good."

Power met with GM Kevyn Adams and coach Don Granato on Saturday and they laid the groundwork for his upcoming days.

"The base message would be just be myself and play my game," Power said. "Just get in here, try to meet all the guys and just get adjusted. Go out there and play and have fun. I know I'm obviously gonna have to work to get in the lineup every night."

Power worked with the Sabres during an optional morning skate prior to their late-afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Assistant coaches Marty Wilford and Jason Christie then put him through other drills after the players in the game left the ice and Power did an off-ice bike workout as well.

"He's an intuitive kid, intuitive player," said Granato, who first saw Power play in youth tournaments in Toronto and with the USHL's Chicago Steel. "I've watched him grow and develop over the last 4-5 years, so I don't want to give him too much. I certainly don't want him playing Tuesday on information overload. And we need to see him in his natural state, too."

Power's next steps are a full practice Monday in Toronto, followed by his NHL debut Tuesday night in Scotiabank Arena against the Maple Leafs. Heady stuff for the kid who grew up in suburban Mississauga.

"It's pretty special," he said. "Everyone's first game in the NHL is obviously really special, but to have it in my hometown with all my family there I think it's just gonna make it that much more special."

"I can only imagine," Granato said. "... It's a huge stage, an enormous hockey area as far as cities go in the world. And so for him to play his first game there, have lots of family around, I'm sure it's special. I'm sure it'll be a little bit nerve wracking, but he knows how to play the game. So at some point, he'll just plow right through that, immerse himself in the game itself that he's played his whole athletic life."

Power said he didn't have an idea yet how many friends and family might attend. "I got my mom figuring that out," he said.

On attending a Sabres-Leafs game in Buffalo as a teenager, Power said: "I was probably cheering for the Leafs. I grew up as a fan. Obviously, that's changed now."

The NHL debut will continue a whirlwind 11 months for Power, who has played in the World Championships, World Juniors, Olympics and Frozen Four in that span.

"He's done a lot of things over the last many years to get ready for his first NHL game," Granato said. "Just in watching him play, he's very, very intense about it. He's been very intense about making himself a better hockey player and competing at a high level. ... It's not a player out of junior hockey that doesn't have experience playing in huge situations."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0