Packers' potent offense faces big test from Rams' defense

Donald leads a defense that allowed the fewest points and yards of any team during the regular season.

"At any time, at any quarter of the game, a different guy could make a big-time play for us," Donald said. "It's not just one or two guys. When you've got a group of guys – all 11 out there – who are pretty much playmakers who can make that game-changing play at any time, you've got a great group."

This will be the first time the NFL's top-ranked scoring offense and scoring defense have faced off in the postseason since the New England-Atlanta Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017. The Patriots had the top-ranked defense and the Falcons had the No. 1 offense that year.

This also will be the Rams' first playoff game at Lambeau Field. These two franchises have met in the postseason just twice before, with the Packers winning 28-7 in Milwaukee on Dec. 23, 1967, and the Rams winning 45-17 in St. Louis on Jan. 20, 2002.

RAMS' UNCERTAINTY AT QB

John Wolford started at quarterback for the Rams against Seattle, but left early in the game with a neck stinger that will prevent him from playing Saturday. That means the Rams will turn to Jared Goff, who is less than three weeks removed from thumb surgery.