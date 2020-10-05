Padres look for grand time vs rival Dodgers in NLDS at Texas

Trent Grisham had a tying homer off Clayton Kershaw in that series opener Sept. 14, posing briefly and then gesturing toward his teammates before an an exchange with the Dodgers dugout and then hopping onto the plate. The Padres had a five-run outburst an inning later in a 7-2 win that Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts referred to as a punch in the mouth that they responded to after that.

"We just had a talk among ourselves. And, you know, we were able to come back out and play the game that we always do," Betts said Monday. "It was definitely a good thing. I'm glad it happened at the time."

The Dodgers, who eliminated Milwaukee in the first round after finishing six games ahead in the NL West, are set with Walker Buehler to start Game 1 of the NLDS. Kershaw, who is from nearby Dallas, goes in Game 2.

San Diego still hasn't named a starter, or even said if Mike Clevinger (elbow impingement) and Dinelson Lamet (biceps tightness) will be back after being left off their 28-man roster for the wild card series.

"Obviously, those are two of their better starters. ... We're preparing for both those guys until we don't have to," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.