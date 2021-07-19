Padres, Nats recall harrowing scene after shots outside park

The game was halted then and completed on Sunday, with the Padres finishing off a 10-4 win. Washington won 8-7 in the regularly scheduled game.

The games went on without incident, quite a contrast from the previous night.

As the shots rang out, Nationals manager Dave Martinez was making sure his players were safe.

"Then I started worrying about their families and trying to do the best I could to get them down to the players," Martinez said. "And I started worrying about the fans as well."

Seeing the reaction on the third base side of the stadium, fans on the first base side began fleeing their seats as well. Some of them went down to the field.

"There was a bunch of fans, they were in our dugout and I wanted to get them safe as well," Martinez said. "We got them in through the tunnel and got them in safely and tried to keep them safe. For me it was just about protecting our people and doing the best I can to stay calm."

Like Tingler, Martinez got emotional recounting the events.