If interested in adopting- please submit the adoption application found at this link- https://form.jotform.com/51277873901158 Or at www.fetchafriendrescue.org Please do not... View on PetFinder
Paisley
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A Cayuga County Court needed about two hours to decide that Shameek Copes is guilty of murdering John Wesley Smith.
Both sides presented their opening arguments and six witnesses testified Tuesday in the Cayuga County Court trial of an Auburn woman charged w…
Jury selection began Monday in the trial of an Auburn woman accused of murdering a Syracuse man outside a city tavern last winter.
AUBURN — After three days of testimony from 20 witnesses, a Cayuga County Court jury will hear closing arguments Friday morning before deliber…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
With each new year comes new beginnings! In keeping with that tradition, today will be my last article. I have enjoyed sharing stories with yo…
AUBURN — Another person charged with lesser crimes in connection with the deadly shooting outside an Auburn bar last year testified Wednesday …
Public safety crews responded to a crash between a motor vehicle and a horse-and-buggy in Locke Thursday afternoon.