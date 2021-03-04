Pandemic pushes mid-majors to margins

"Because of COVID and because of distribution dollars being down we had to reduce all of our budgets at Drake 15-25%, including basketball," Drake athletic director Brian Hardin said. "That has an impact on how you travel and how you schedule. To now sit on the bubble, you hate to think that you're penalized for some situations that are to a degree out of your control."

As of Thursday, Drake was 41st in the NCAA's NET rankings. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed in the MVC tournament and play Friday night after a getting a bye into the quarterfinals. Loyola-Chicago is the top-seed and considered close to a sure thing to earn an at-large bid to the NCAAs if it does not win the MVC's automatic bid.

If Drake stumbles at any point this weekend, the Bulldogs will sweat out selection Sunday on March 14.

NET is not the final word when it comes to which teams make the field of 68. The selection committee is. But its components give a glimpse at what is holding back Drake and other mid-major bubble teams back.

Drake has only played six games against what the NET views as the toughest opponents in the country, teams from quads one and two.

In conferences such as the Big Ten and Big 12, most teams have faced more than twice that many quad one and two opponents.