Panthers make McCaffrey highest-paid running back

The former first-round draft pick has been a spectacular selection for the Panthers, amassing 2,920 yards rushing and 2,523 yards receiving along with 39 touchdowns in three seasons. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 2,500 yards receiving and rushing in his first three seasons.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney hinted last week that a contract extension was coming, saying the team was having “internal discussions." Hurney said then that “everyone knows what we think of Christian as a player.”

There has been some question about whether the team has overused McCaffrey the past couple of seasons, with him playing more than 90% of the team's snaps — by far the most in the league by a running back.

But Rhule expects that new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who helped lead LSU to a national championship last year, will be an important part of the offense.

“I hired Joe because I know that he’s going to utilize guys to their strengths,” Rhule said last week.

Of McCaffrey, Rhule said: "He’s a tailback-slash-wideout, he can do it all, returner, too. So I’m anxious to get him out there and anxious to build this thing around him. I think he’s going to be a special player for us.”