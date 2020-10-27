Par 3 Contest out, 'College GameDay' in at different Masters

So much about this Masters is different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down golf on March 13 and led Augusta National to postpone the Masters until Nov. 12-15, without spectators for the first time.

Because of the fall date and shorter daylight hours, the club said the weekday rounds would be played in threesomes off the first and 10th tees in morning and afternoon waves. The field remains set at 96 players who were eligible in April. Those who have qualified since then, such as PGA Tour winners Daniel Berger and Jim Herman, will not play until 2021.

"College GameDay" will certainly get a venue unlike any other. It typically travels to a college stadium that features a marquee matchup — Alabama has hosted it the most times since it began in 1993 — though it has gone off campus.

The most notable was in 2017 when "College GameDay" was held in Times Square. It also was held on the USS San Diego in 2012 as part of a salute to veterans.

ESPN said host Rece Davis will be joined at Augusta National by analyst Kirk Herbstreit, former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard and former Georgia star David Pollack, among others.