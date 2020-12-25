Parents of shot officer: 'Christmas miracle' saved son

NEW YORK — The parents of a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life when he responded to a domestic dispute in Brooklyn called it a "Christmas miracle" that the bullet never cracked his skin, New York City's mayor said early Friday as he blamed the encounter in part on rough times.

"We know that during the COVID crisis, we've seen horrible instances of domestic violence. We know that during the holidays, unfortunately, tragically, a lot of the worst instincts come out in some people," Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea pointed at the center of the bulletproof vest where the bullet struck the 27-year-old officer in the back to show how lucky he was that the shooting in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood did not end more tragically. A 20-year-old man was arrested.

Shea said multiple officers responded to 911 calls placed by a woman who said "get here quick, get here now" because her daughter's boyfriend was threatening to arrive at the private house and "shoot the place up."

Officers were speaking to the daughter when she pointed to her arriving boyfriend and "the next thing you hear are shots being fired," according to Shea. He said he based his account in part on his review of body camera footage from his officers along with the 911 calls.