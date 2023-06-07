A state prison parolee has been convicted of lying on an application for a position as a Cayuga County department head.

Auburn, NY- District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci announced today that her office secured the conviction of CHARLES GREFER of two (2) counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree. A Cayuga County Court jury of eight women and four men deliberated for a little over an hour before delivering the verdict earlier today. Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina and Assistant District Attorney Richard Pado prosecuted the defendant at trial.

On December 7, 2021, GREFER submitted an online application for Director of Community Services for Cayuga County—the position responsible for administering mental health services for the County and managing a multimillion-dollar budget. On the application paperwork, Grefer claimed that he had no prior criminal record and that he was a licensed mental health counselor (LMHC). However, GREFER was on parole for two felony convictions and had also previously been convicted of multiple other crimes. The State of New York revoked GREFER’S LMHC license in 2019 due to his criminal convictions.

GREFER was previously convicted of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree and Criminal Tax Fraud in the Third Degree in Onondaga County Court in 2013 for embezzling over $383,000 by means of forged checks.

GREFER is facing an additional sentence of 2-4 years in prison. He will return to court for sentencing on August 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM.

Charles R. Grefer 5/19/1970, last known address: 470 Meigs St., Rochester NY 14607

*Photo unavailable