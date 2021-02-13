Party in a pandemic: NASCAR fans power through at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Sam Maxwell and his band of Cleveland bros packed up their 1997 Four Winds motorhome with 105,000 miles on it, headed south in the thick of the pandemic and pinned their hopes on a party.

Traveling on a budget, the friends like to hit a premier sporting event each year, and this week — thanks only to interest spiked by playing FanDuel — parked in the infield grass at Daytona International Speedway. They came to soak in the Daytona 500 atmosphere, or whatever they found among the campers killing time with games of cornhole and flip cup.

"We're still going to have a party one way or the other," Maxwell said. "Whether there's 100 people or just the four of us, we're still going to have fun."

The diehard Browns fans brought the party to them. They hit a thrift store, plunking down $25 for a ratty sofa — perfect to absorb spilled PBR — and even plucked a keyboard out of a dumpster.

They blew up red balloons and tied them to a sign: "Moms Drink 4 Free!!!" Their plan to liven up the bash was overheard by a neighbor, who pressed her face against a window screen and asked if there was an age limit for the moms.

At Daytona, in both speed and celebrations, there are no limits.