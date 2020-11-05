Path to title clear with Harvick out of the way

Now Keselowski is in the championship round with a chance at his own second crown.

"It's a helpless feeling. It's a frustrating feeling. But it's what the format is," Keselowski said. "I do feel those sympathies for him. In a selfish way, I'm glad that I won't have to compete against him."

Logano raced his way into the finale as the only playoff driver with a third-round victory. Since clinching his berth three weeks ago, his Team Penske crew has been focused on a plan for Phoenix and doesn't much care about Harvick's fate.

"I honestly as a competitor don't have many feelings for others," Logano said. "When I'm competing, it's about my team."

Elliott, racing in the final four for the first time in his career, has somewhat shielded himself from the dramatics of the season and focused only on his Hendrick Motorsports effort. He's taken a break from social media over the closing months of the season and didn't focus on Harvick's season.

"For us to sit here and talk about others, or the other three guys in it, or who's not in it, who somebody thinks the favorite is or isn't, is just very unproductive in my eyes," Elliott said. "I'm just really thinking about us, being selfish in a lot of ways this week, trying to put emphasis on the things that are going to make us go fast. Me ranking Kevin's season is not one of them."

