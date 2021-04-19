Patrick Marleau set to break Gordie Howe's games record

For Patrick Marleau, the best part about Monday night when he is set to surpass Gordie Howe's record for most games played in NHL history will be the same as it has been for the previous 1,767 games.

The joy of playing the game that he's loved ever since he was a kid growing up on a farm in Saskatchewan. But even Marleau acknowledges there's something a little extra when it comes to breaking a record that has stood so long by someone known simply as "Mr. Hockey."

"I'm going to try to take it all in as much as possible," Marleau said. "The fun part is playing an actual game and all that. But my family's going to be there to help celebrate, so it'll be super special having them in the building."

Marleau is set to surpass Howe on Monday night when the San Jose Sharks visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

With the game being played on the road instead of in San Jose where fans aren't yet allowed back in the building because of the coronavirus pandemic, Marleau will be able to share the night with his wife, Christina, and four kids, who have only been able to watch games on television this season.