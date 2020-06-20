Patriots offer ticket deal to fans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are offering season ticket holders at an elevated risk of COVID-19 infection the chance to skip the 2020 season entirely and still hold onto their seats for the next year.

The policy appears to be the most generous -- or perhaps cautious -- yet announced by an NFL team in response to the coronavirus pandemic, going beyond the league’s blanket offer of a full refund for games not played and allowing fans to opt out in advance “if because of age or an underlying health condition (they) are in a population the CDC has identified as being at higher risk of illness from COVID-19.”

“By completing this agreement now, your seat location will be protected for the 2021 season,” the Patriots said in an email to season ticket holders this week. A copy of the email was obtained by The Associated Press.

Typically, fans who cancel their season tickets lose the chance to buy those seats in future years and are replaced by someone on a waiting list, if there is one. The Patriots, who have won six Super Bowls since 2001, have a wait list with tens of thousands of names, many of whom have waited a decade or more for the chance to buy tickets.

Patriots spokesman Stacey James would not elaborate on the policy, saying the team would let the letter speak for itself.