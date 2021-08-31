Payton: Saints planning up to a month away from New Orleans

TCU, where Payton's son, Connor, is a student, and SMU have reached out and "completely would love to be a part of helping us and hosting us," Payton said.

Payton said the Saints are focused on making a four-week plan, "knowing we can always adjust if need be."

"A lot of it will depend on, when is the city ready to receive people to come back? When's the power back up?" Payton continued. "When are all the things up and running at least for people to return? And we don't know the answer to that yet."

Payton said the Saints cannot use the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, where they held three training camps from 2014 to 2016, because the San Francisco 49ers are using it between season-opening road games in Detroit and Philadelphia.

Indianapolis was ruled out because of a Guns N' Roses concert scheduled there, Payton said.

And while Payton is fond of Oxnard California, where the Cowboys traditionally begin their training camp, that spot didn't make sense in terms of travel because the Saints have road games at Charlotte and New England in the first month of the season.

"I don't think it's in our best interest to go to California," Payton began, "and then make two East Coast trips."