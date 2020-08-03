Penalties aplenty are common theme early in NHL playoffs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The morning after Phillip Danault's first career three-penalty game, agitating Montreal teammate Brendan Gallagher turned to him and joked, "I'm rubbing off on you."

Judging from the first few days of the NHL's restart, it looks as if Gallagher is rubbing off on a lot of players. Referees' arms must be tired after calling 116 minor penalties through 12 games — an average of almost 10 that's a 52% increase from the regular season.

Perhaps officials are seeing more in empty arenas without the distraction and noise of fans, though players and coaches in the midst of the parades to the penalty box have other theories.

They chalk it up to a combination of rust from months off and players' natural adjustment to the standard of officiating that's being set in the chase for the Stanley Cup.

"We've been off as long as any offseason or longer, and (referees are) just re-establishing their game," Boston Bruins agitator extraordinaire Brad Marchand said.

"I also think that guys are excited to get back on the ice and they're running around and guys aren't in the same control of their sticks and their bodies than maybe they are a month out from now. So, we're all a little sloppy and more penalties come from that."