Penguins jump into 2nd in East with 3-2 win over Sabres

Jarry improved to 18-8-3 on the season, and is 6-0-2 since last losing in regulation — a 3-2 defeat to New Jersey on March 18.

"He's stolen a lot of games for us," Penguins defenseman Cody Ceci said of Jarry. "We've got to try to do a better job at the end of games. But teams are going to push. They're going to try and win. He's been great for us in holding us in close games."

Pittsburgh continued its dominance of Buffalo by improving to 5-0 on the season. It has outscored the Sabres by a combined 20-6. The Penguins also improved to 22-4-3 in their past 29 meetings with the Sabres and 13-0-2 in their past 15 games at Buffalo since a 6-2 loss on Feb. 19, 2012.

BE LIKE SID

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan credited McCann for making a Sidney Crosby-like decision by banking in a shot from behind the goal line off Tokarski to open the scoring 10:30 into the first period.

"He's watched Sid do it a number of times a year here for a couple of years, and what better example," Sullivan said. "It may look like happenstance. It may look like it's a lucky play, but it's a real calculated play. And it's a heads-up play to try to take advantage of a goalie when he's in that situation."

PRIDE GAME