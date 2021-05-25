Penguins on the verge of another NHL postseason failure

"We've got to win one hockey game. That's the way I look at it," he said. "That's what I said to the players after the game. We have a lot of leadership that has been through a lot of experiences in this league, especially in the playoffs. We'll just keep this thing in perspective."

The Islanders have defeated the Penguins in four of their five postseason meetings, including a four-game sweep two years ago.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said his team is focused on Wednesday, not beyond.

"When we get to our game and we're able to stay with our game, we're in those in those really important clinching games and and we've had success," he said. "When we haven't been able to, then it's a little more difficult."

Trotz had no update on forward Oliver Wahlstrom, who left the game in the third period after awkwardly crashing into the boards. Veteran Travis Zajac probably would play if he can't.

PANTHERS at LIGHTNING, Lightning lead series, 3-2, 8 p.m. ET (CNBC)