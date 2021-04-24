Penske drivers aiming to avoid Daytona repeat at Talladega

Penske spoke individually to his drivers in the aftermath and collectively too. He knows tensions can escalate in the heat of the moment as they did at Daytona. But he said he wants them to remember that everyone from the crew to the sponsors, and of course the drivers, can lose in those situations.

"I don't think there's anything new that will happen, but I think we just have to make an agreement on just exactly how you want to play ball if you get into that same situation as we had with two of us running as well as we had with a half-mile to go, and then end up with three cars in the trash bucket," Penske said.

"But that's what you have to expect, unfortunately. It wasn't a good day for us, obviously."

At least one relationship seemed to be in good shape; Blaney was twice interrupted by calls from Logano during a Zoom session with reporters.

Now, it remains to be seen if the team unity holds up in, as Blaney says, "the heat of the battle."

"Everyone wants to win," he said. "Those things are tough, but I thought we had a really good discussion and hopefully we can apply the things we talked about and try to finish 1-2-3-4 or 1-2 or whatever it is, just try to get a Penske car to Victory Lane."

STREAKING HAMLIN