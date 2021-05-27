Peraza leads Mets over Rockies 1-0, 4-2 for twin-bill sweep

NEW YORK — José Peraza homered starting the third inning of the opener and followed with a tiebreaking single in the fourth inning of the second game, helping the New York Mets sweep a doubleheader from the Colorado Rockies 1-0 and 4-2 Thursday.

Marcus Stroman (4-4) ended a six-start winless streak, allowing three hits over six innings in the first game. Aaron Loup (2-0) pitched a one-hit fifth inning to win the second game.

Peraza, signed to be a reserve but pressed into everyday duty in the infield due to the Mets' many injuries, went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the doubleheader after hitting .156 (5 for 32) with a homer and four RBIs in his previous 11 games.

"You just have to be prepared, and that's what I've been doing," Peraza said through an interpreter. "I'm going to try to do my best so we can win every single game. At the end of the day, it's just being prepared for your opportunity and this is what I'm doing now."

The doubleheader sweep was the second of the season for the Mets, who have split two other twin bills. Stroman has started a game in three of New York's doubleheaders, pitching 17 innings.