Pet custody bill passes state Legislature

In January 2017, Alaska became the first state in the country to require courts to consider the welfare of household pets when determining custody of such pets in divorce proceedings. Glick's bill had never made it out of the Judiciary Committee during the previous two sessions it was introduced.

"The intention is to simply change the way which we view companion animals in the event of a divorce or a separation that they are actual animals that there should be some thought given as opposed to them being viewed as just another piece of furniture.," Glick said.

Goodell said Family Court judges currently ask the two pet owners and their lawyers to work out ownership of the pets during a divorce or separation, with the judge then making a final decision if the sides can't agree. Most of the time, Goodell said, the sides are able to arrive at a conclusion on their own.

"So now we throw a great bone to my lawyer friends so that they can litigate over the best interest of the pet," Goodell said before rhetorically laying out some of the court arguments Family Court judges could hear. "Who's got a bigger yard? But, he comes to me when I call him. Yes, but he sleeps with you. Yes, but I feed him. Yes, but I take him to the vet. We're going to do personality profiles, psychological personality profiles, which parent is better at pet management. We're going to do a pet personality evaluation. Call in psychologists to talk to the pet. Cat whisperers. Open a subsequent review. And all it guarantees, by the way, is a large legal fee. So once again, at the risk of being disbarred, I'm opposing the special interest of lawyers bill as I have in prior years."

