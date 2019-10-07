Candidate name: Peter Adams
Municipality: Town of Sennett
Office sought: Town Supervisor
Political party (or parties): Republican
Age: 57
Family information: Married to Diane Northway Adams, 25 years, two children - Karl age 23 - senior at Northeastern University in Boston - Finance Major; Daughter Abigail - Freshman at Suny Cortland - studying to become a K-6 Teacher. Resided in Sennett since 2005. Currently Sennett Town Supervisor since 2016
Professional and previous political experience: Underwriter with Chubb Insurance Co - New York City area, Assistant Director at The Hartford Insurance Co, Hartford CT. , Vice President of Adams & Son Insurance Co - Auburn NY. Former Member of the Sennett ZBA, Past President Skaneateles Rotary, Past Board Member Auburn Public Theater. Board member of Cayuga Lake National Bank. Ski Patroller at Song Mountain, Volunteer with Habit for Humanity.
Education: Syracuse University BA in Economics. Graduate Chubb School of insurance. Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter ( CPCU ) designation 2007.
Message to voters: Business Professional with a proven track record of leadership and performance while leading the Town of Sennett since 2016. Committed to conservative spending, fiscal discipline and transparency with the tax payers hard earned dollars. Since taking office I spear headed the initiative build the new Town Park and secured a $75,000 grant to add more playground equipment and pave the parking lot. We also just received a $1,780,000
grant to up grade our water supply pipes and water tank farther out on Grant Avenue.
In 2018 we restructured our banking & finances to earn the best rates of return on the reserves that we hold as well as maximizing our interest income with the tax payers funds.
I'm proud to live in Sennett; I'm thankful for the opportunity to serve the residents to date and hope that you will vote to re elect me as your Supervisor in 2020. Thank you, and special thanks to my Town Board for their support as well - we pledge to continue to work hard for our residents. Sincerely, Peter Adams