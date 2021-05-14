Petition with 350,000 signatures wants Tokyo Games canceled

Also on Friday, the Japanese government said it would issue a state of emergency for three more prefectures, joining Tokyo, Osaka and several others. The three are the northern Hokkaido prefecture, and Hiroshima and Okayama in western Japan. The restrictions last until May 31. Bars, karaoke parlors and most entertainment facilities are required to close. Business owner who comply will be compensated; those who don't face fines.

"On the point about the number of staff needed and how many medical staff we need, and how many hospitals we need to be working with — all of this we are still not in a position to share at this point yet," Hashimoto said. "But we will be sharing the information when it becomes available."

She said the size of medical staff could depend on a decision about how many local fans — if any — will be allowed to attend events. She promised that number for April, but has pushed it back until June. Fans from abroad have already been banned.

Hashimoto repeatedly acknowledged the public unease about the health care system.

"The largest concern that people have is whether holding the Tokyo Games could severely impact the capacity of the medical practitioners and the health care community in making proper treatment of those people who are infected," she said. "We are doing our best to put into effect the most stringent of anti-COVID-19 measures."

